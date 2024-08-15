Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s Revenge against Israel Will be ‘Calculated, Forceful’

Islam Times - A prominent Iraqi Resistance group has underscored as “calculated and impactful” Iran’s potential retaliation of Israel's last month assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, head of the political council of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, made the statement in an interview with Iraq's al-Sumaria television network on Tuesday as he pointed to various developments across the region."Iran is a country that has a policy of responding through a calculated and impactful strike," Asadi said, adding, “The Iranian response will be proportionate to the aggression as it occurred on its territory, and therefore it will respond in the same way and in the same place."The official stressed that Iraq and its Resistance groups would contribute to retaliatory measures in response to the targeted killing of Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a senior figure with the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah who was killed on the outskirts of Beirut on July 30."Iraq is trying not to be a battlefield, but the enemy wants to impose that on it," Asadi said, adding, "The Resistance will participate in responding to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Martyr Shukr," since "the Iraqi Resistance is part of the Axis of Resistance in the region."Elsewhere in his interview, the head of the al-Nujaba Movement’s political council censured the presence of foreign occupation forces, not least the United States, in the Arab country.