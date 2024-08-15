Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen

Islam Times - The death toll from US and British strikes on Yemen has climbed to 73, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said.

According to al-Houthi, this week alone the US has carried out at least 10 airstrikes in Yemen, including eight in al-Hodeidah province.He stated that 73 people lost their lives to the shellings and another 181 were injured, TASS reported.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.