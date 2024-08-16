0
Friday 16 August 2024 - 11:20

“Israeli” Settlers Continue Attacking WB Villages: One Palestinian Martyred

The Palestinian health ministry said one Palestinian was martyred and another critically wounded by “Israeli” settlers’ gunfire during the attack in the village of Jit, the latest in a series of attacks by settlers in the West Bank.

The martyred Palestinian was identified as Rashid Mahmoud Sedda, 22 years old.

Footage shared on social media showed cars and houses on fire after the attacks.

The office of the Zionist prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a statement saying he viewed the attack with “utmost severity”.

“Those responsible for any offence will be apprehended and tried,” it said.

“Israeli” security forces often stand by and allow groups of violent settlers to attack the Palestinian houses and villages and the attacks have attracted increasing concern internationally.

Violence in the West Bank has surged since the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza as “Israeli” settlements there have also hit new records.

The White House said late on Thursday attacks by settlers on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank were “unacceptable and must stop.”

“‘Israeli’ authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm, this includes intervening to stop such violence, and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account,” a White House spokesperson said.
