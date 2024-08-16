0
Friday 16 August 2024 - 11:21

Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire

He further affirmed that the Islamic Resistance rejects any ceasefire on the northern front if the onslaught on Gaza continues.

During a speech he gave at the late Sheikh Hassan Trad's memorial, Sheikh Qassem said three scenarios exist for the current situation.

The first scenario, according to Sheikh Qassem, entails the resumption of the genocide in Gaza, which means the resumption of multi-front confrontations “no matter the price”.

He emphasized that the “Israeli” occupation could not achieve victory in this case, because the Resistance and the Palestinian people's decision would not allow “Israel” to achieve its objectives, even if it continued committing massacres.

The second scenario entails a ceasefire, which would consequently lead to the cessation of operations on support fronts.

The third scenario entails Hezbollah's retaliation to the “Israeli” aggression on Dahyieh as well as the Iranian response to the “Israeli” aggression against Tehran, during which the head of Hamas' political bureau, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated.

Sheikh Qassem clarified that the response was planned, and was “completely separate from the first two paths,” affirming that it is going to happen.

In parallel, His Eminence underlined that its timing and implementation were “linked to the leadership’s assessment of the interest of the response and its limits.”

He also commented on US envoy Amos Hochstein's latest visit to Beirut, saying it was “a show, to insinuate that the US was taking action.”
