Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite

Islam Times - The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi confirmed that the Axis of Resistance’s response to the recent “Israeli” assassinations is “definite and decisive.”

Al-Houthi said the deployment of US warships cannot prevent Yemeni forces from launching an anti-‘Israel’ retaliatory operation after their attack on the strategic western province of Hodeidah.“The resistance front is utterly determined to retaliate against Israeli assassinations and mass killings. The United States is doing its utmost and going through political channels in order to prevent resistance groups’ response to the [‘Israeli’] targeted killings,” Al-Houthi said on Thursday afternoon.“Response to the Zionist entity’s acts of aggression is in the offing. It is decisive and there will be no retreat. It is a faith-based, humanitarian and moral obligation.”The Ansarullah chief said retribution against the entity for the assassination of regional resistance figures has led the settlers to live in a state of overwhelming fear.“Retaliation against the ‘Israeli’ enemy is a strategic matter and an absolute necessity to stop the criminal, vicious and reckless entity from perpetrating more crimes,” Al-Houthi stated.He said Yemeni naval units will press ahead with their maritime operations against “Israeli”-affiliated merchant vessels in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.“As long as the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Gaza Strip and the tight blockade on the coastal territory persist, we will continue our military operations,” Al-Houthi said, describing the Yemeni forces' anti-‘Israeli’ operations a religious and humane duty towards the Palestinian nation.The resistance leader added: “Steadfastness and resilience are part of our faith, loyalty and truthfulness. We will never backtrack on our support for Palestinians and their cause.”The Ansarullah chief also dismissed the deployment of US military forces and warships in some Arab countries of the West Asia region, stating that such steps can’t deter Yemeni armed forces from launching an anti- “Israel” retaliatory operation after the attack on the strategic western province of Hodeidah last month.The Yemeni Armed Forces will deliver a crushing response to “Israel” over its air strikes on several sites in and around the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, says a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council.He said Yemeni forces used 15 ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones in various operations against “Israeli” targets this week.Al-Houthi vehemently denounced the “Israeli” strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City that killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others. “The attack on the Tabaeen school was carried out by three US-built bombs.”“The bloody strike could not have been possible without American support and munitions,” Al-Houthi said.The Yemeni leader also slammed certain Arab nations’ silence and inaction on what he called “the crime of the century”.“Certain Arab regimes are feverishly working to shied ‘Israel’ from missiles and drones fired by the Axis of Resistance. Most Muslims have shirked their duty to assist the oppressed Palestinian nation.“The perseverance of Gazans despite the full-blown ‘Israeli’ genocide and starvation campaign is a lesson for the entire Muslim world,” Al-Houthi said.