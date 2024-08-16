0
Friday 16 August 2024 - 11:24

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite

Story Code : 1154309
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Al-Houthi said the deployment of US warships cannot prevent Yemeni forces from launching an anti-‘Israel’ retaliatory operation after their attack on the strategic western province of Hodeidah.

“The resistance front is utterly determined to retaliate against Israeli assassinations and mass killings. The United States is doing its utmost and going through political channels in order to prevent resistance groups’ response to the [‘Israeli’] targeted killings,” Al-Houthi said on Thursday afternoon.

“Response to the Zionist entity’s acts of aggression is in the offing. It is decisive and there will be no retreat. It is a faith-based, humanitarian and moral obligation.”

The Ansarullah chief said retribution against the entity for the assassination of regional resistance figures has led the settlers to live in a state of overwhelming fear.

“Retaliation against the ‘Israeli’ enemy is a strategic matter and an absolute necessity to stop the criminal, vicious and reckless entity from perpetrating more crimes,” Al-Houthi stated.

He said Yemeni naval units will press ahead with their maritime operations against “Israeli”-affiliated merchant vessels in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“As long as the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Gaza Strip and the tight blockade on the coastal territory persist, we will continue our military operations,” Al-Houthi said, describing the Yemeni forces' anti-‘Israeli’ operations a religious and humane duty towards the Palestinian nation.

The resistance leader added: “Steadfastness and resilience are part of our faith, loyalty and truthfulness. We will never backtrack on our support for Palestinians and their cause.”

The Ansarullah chief also dismissed the deployment of US military forces and warships in some Arab countries of the West Asia region, stating that such steps can’t deter Yemeni armed forces from launching an anti- “Israel” retaliatory operation after the attack on the strategic western province of Hodeidah last month.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will deliver a crushing response to “Israel” over its air strikes on several sites in and around the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, says a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council.

He said Yemeni forces used 15 ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones in various operations against “Israeli” targets this week.

Al-Houthi vehemently denounced the “Israeli” strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City that killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others. “The attack on the Tabaeen school was carried out by three US-built bombs.”

“The bloody strike could not have been possible without American support and munitions,” Al-Houthi said. 

The Yemeni leader also slammed certain Arab nations’ silence and inaction on what he called “the crime of the century”.

“Certain Arab regimes are feverishly working to shied ‘Israel’ from missiles and drones fired by the Axis of Resistance. Most Muslims have shirked their duty to assist the oppressed Palestinian nation.

“The perseverance of Gazans despite the full-blown ‘Israeli’ genocide and starvation campaign is a lesson for the entire Muslim world,” Al-Houthi said.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
15 August 2024
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
15 August 2024
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
15 August 2024
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
15 August 2024
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
By Hiba Morad
15 August 2024
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
15 August 2024
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
14 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024