0
Friday 16 August 2024 - 11:26

Iranian Diplomat Hails Hamas’ Non-Attendance in Doha Talks

Story Code : 1154311
Iranian Diplomat Hails Hamas’ Non-Attendance in Doha Talks
In a post on his X account, Mohammad Hossein Soltanifar said Hamas has adopted a “decisive and correct” stance by deciding to not attend the fresh round of talks in Doha, participated by Israeli officials.

Taking a swipe at the Zionist regime for reneging on its commitments, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation and the resistance axis in the fulfillment of their legitimate rights.

The diplomat then pointed to the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, noting that once the resistance accepts a ceasefire deal and agrees on the return of the displaced people of Gaza as a revenge for the martyrdom of Haniyeh, then Iran may forgo its right to revenge at that stage in order to save the Palestinian nation.

However, Iran reserves the right to respond to the Israeli prime minister and his “clan”, Soltanifar added, likening Netanyahu, the Zionists, and the leaders of the US, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Italy and Australia to ferocious animals.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.

Meanwhile, mediators have arranged a fresh round of talks in Qatar in an effort to avoid an escalation of tensions.

After more than 10 months of relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US have attended the ceasefire talks in Doha.

The Israeli regime is also attending the talks in Doha, but Hamas has not sent its representatives.

“Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
15 August 2024
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
15 August 2024
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
15 August 2024
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
15 August 2024
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
By Hiba Morad
15 August 2024
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
15 August 2024
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
14 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024