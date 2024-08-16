Iranian Diplomat Hails Hamas’ Non-Attendance in Doha Talks

Islam Times - The head of office for the protection of the interests of Iran in Egypt praised the decision by the Hamas resistance movement to absent itself from a new round of talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Israeli regime has killed over 40,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

In a post on his X account, Mohammad Hossein Soltanifar said Hamas has adopted a “decisive and correct” stance by deciding to not attend the fresh round of talks in Doha, participated by Israeli officials.Taking a swipe at the Zionist regime for reneging on its commitments, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation and the resistance axis in the fulfillment of their legitimate rights.The diplomat then pointed to the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, noting that once the resistance accepts a ceasefire deal and agrees on the return of the displaced people of Gaza as a revenge for the martyrdom of Haniyeh, then Iran may forgo its right to revenge at that stage in order to save the Palestinian nation.However, Iran reserves the right to respond to the Israeli prime minister and his “clan”, Soltanifar added, likening Netanyahu, the Zionists, and the leaders of the US, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Italy and Australia to ferocious animals.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.Meanwhile, mediators have arranged a fresh round of talks in Qatar in an effort to avoid an escalation of tensions.After more than 10 months of relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US have attended the ceasefire talks in Doha.The Israeli regime is also attending the talks in Doha, but Hamas has not sent its representatives.“Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday.