0
Friday 16 August 2024 - 11:28

Ukraine Claims It Captured Strategic Russian Town in Kursk Region

Story Code : 1154314
Ukraine Claims It Captured Strategic Russian Town in Kursk Region
Zelenskyy also said on Thursday that a military commander’s office is being set up in the town, which had a prewar population of around 5,000 people.

Sudzha holds a measuring station for Russian natural gas that flows through Ukrainian pipelines to Europe.

Russia did not immediately respond to Zelenskyy’s statement, but its defense ministry said earlier Thursday that Russian forces had blocked attempts to take several other communities, Al Jazeera reported.

On Wednesday, Russian officials had also denied that Ukraine captured the town.

Earlier in the day, Kursk acting Governor Alexei Smirnov ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 45km (28 miles) northwest of Sudzha, as Ukraine’s daring incursion entered its second week.

The evacuation order suggests Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing toward the area. Authorities say more than 120,000 residents in the Kursk region have already been moved.

Russia also declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region. A regional-level state of emergency had been declared a day earlier in Belgorod, and the change in status suggests officials believe the situation is worsening and hampering the region’s ability to deliver aid.

Washington has supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military aid to deter the Russian invasion.
Comment


Featured Stories
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
15 August 2024
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
15 August 2024
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
15 August 2024
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
15 August 2024
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
The Sufferings of Journalists in The Gaza Strip
By Hiba Morad
15 August 2024
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
Columbia University President Resigns Following Backlash over Gaza Protests
15 August 2024
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel
Zionist Colonel: ‘Iran, Hezbollah Will Definitely Respond to Israel'
14 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Khamenei: To Resist Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
14 August 2024
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
“Israeli” War Ministry: Over 10k Troops Treated since Oct. 7
14 August 2024
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Will Be ‘Calculated, Forceful’
14 August 2024
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
Russia Intel. Service: US Preparing to Replace Ukraine’s Zelensky
14 August 2024