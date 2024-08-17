The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification

Islam Times - Imad-4 is the title of the video released by the Islamic Resistance Military Media today, Friday. The released clip is exceptional on the level of content, timing, and implications.

When delving into its details, it becomes clear that the display is showcasing the Imad-4 military facility, which is located, according to what has been released, inside mountains, in which military vehicles and missiles are clearly shown.The footage points out to several significances the Islamic Resistance wanted to draw the enemy’s attention to:- The resistance mentions in the clip that the facility is Imad “4”, which hints that it is one of a series of other facilities that might be unveiled later in other episodes.- The footage displays how operationally comfortable are the resistance fighters in the underground facility, which is the size of a city, and which is unknown where it starts, where it ends, and what places it is linked to.In a straight forward language, the resistance announces in its Imad-4 clip that:On the level of timing, displaying this clip coincides with the current negotiations in Doha. It also follows the visit of the US mediator to Beirut Amos Hochstein.