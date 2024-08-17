0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 03:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Uprising Post Deadly “Israeli” Attack in WB Village

Story Code : 1154414
In a statement on Friday, Hamas called for a popular uprising against the gangs of settlers.

The resistance mourned the martyr Rashid Mahmoud Sada, who was martyred by settler militias in Jit village, and stated that his blood will curse the occupying entity.

Hamas leader Abdel Rahman Shadid stated that “The Nazi occupation's aggression through its armed illegal settlers on the village of Jit east of Qalqilya this evening, along with the burning and abuse, is part of a series of crimes by the occupation in the West Bank.”

Shadid urged Palestinians in the West Bank to continue their fight against the occupation and its settlers, using all possible means to confront their brutal attacks.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad resistance movement also condemned the attack by illegal “Israeli” settlers on the village of Jit, terming it a declaration of war on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“The occupation army's siege of the village in the attack bears resemblance to the 1948 massacres by the Stern, Irgun, and Haganah gangs,” according to the movements statement.

In addition, the group asserted that the occupation army's involvement in protecting these crimes under the sponsorship of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu is part of an official plan.

The movement also urged all Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank to confront settler gangs and their crimes in defense of the Palestinian nation.

On Thursday evening, more than 100 illegal “Israeli” settlers attacked Jit, killed a Palestinian citizen and seriously injured another.

Furthermore, they set fire to four homes and six vehicles owned by Palestinians during the incursion.
