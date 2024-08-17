Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

Islam Times - A joint statement from the mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US stated that the talks in Doha were “serious and constructive”.

Furthermore, it revealed that both sides were presented with a proposal that “narrows the gaps between the parties” while being consistent with the “principles” laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and Security Council Resolution 2735.It added, “Senior government officials plan to meet in Cairo next week to reach an agreement on the agreed terms, ensuring that no further delay is acceptable.”“Technical teams will continue working on the details of implementation, including humanitarian components and hostage and detainee aspects of the agreement,” per the statement.“The path is now clear to achieve this outcome, to save lives, to bring relief to the people of Gaza, and to calm regional tensions,” it concluded.