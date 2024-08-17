0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 03:31

Iran’s President to Defend New Cabinet at Parliament

The spokesman for the presiding board of the Parliament told Tasnim on Friday that the president will attend the parliamentary session tomorrow to defend the ministerial nominees he proposed last week.

The president will have two hours and a half to address the Parliament in defense of his picks, Alireza Salimi said.

Last week, the Parliament’s commissions started debates on the credentials and backgrounds of 18 individuals on the short list for the cabinet of President Pezeshkian, with the formal sessions on votes of confidence slated for next week.

Pezeshkian submitted the list of his proposed ministerial picks to the Parliament for a vote of confidence on August 11, 12 days after his swearing-in ceremony.

If any of the proposed ministers fails to win a vote of confidence, the president will have up to three months to name a replacement.

The formal sessions on the vote of confidence for the ministerial picks will continue for several days.
