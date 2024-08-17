0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 03:32

Qatar Briefs Iran on Gaza Truce Talks

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri said he has held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the prime minister and also foreign minister of Qatar.

The Iranian diplomat said they have discussed the latest developments in the talks regarding the cessation of the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza.

The Qatari foreign minister, whose country is hosting the new round of ceasefire talks, has described as “sensitive” the results of the ongoing round of negotiations, Baqeri added.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that he has emphasized the need for “collective efforts and practical measures”, including diplomatic action, to put an end to the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip.

After more than 10 months of relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US have attended the ceasefire talks in Doha.

The Israeli regime is also attending the talks in Doha, but Hamas has not sent its representatives.

“Going to new negotiations allows the occupation to impose new conditions and employ the maze of negotiation to conduct more massacres,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday.
