Saturday 17 August 2024

Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report

Efforts to get messages to the Lebanese resistance movement have met with minimal replies since the Israeli targeted killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike on a Beirut suburb followed by the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month, the Financial Times, a British daily reported.

Some analysts believe that Hezbollah wanted to keep the enemy on high alert with its pledge to respond to the Israeli aggression and avenge the blood of martyrs more than two weeks ago.

The British newspaper further said that experts predict Hezbollah may hit a “high-value target” inside the occupied territories, the one that would rattle the Israeli military.

A reprisal attack could also involve new weapons capabilities used in a precision strike on a major facility, they say.
