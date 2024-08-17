Turkey, Iraq Sign 'Historic' Security, Military Agreement

Islam Times - The defense ministers of Turkey and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on security, military, and counterterrorism cooperation, marking a significant advancement in bilateral relations.

Türkiye and Iraq on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in security, military and counterterrorism, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Anadolu Agency reports.The MoU was signed by the defense ministers of the two countries, Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, following the 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism.Fidan highlighted that Ankara and Baghdad have made significant progress to fulfill the will demonstrated by their leaders, noting an increased awareness about the PKK terror group in Iraq.He also said that Türkiye and Iraq had been negotiating the MoU for some time.Fidan expressed confidence that the cooperation will be elevated to a higher level through joint coordination and training centers outlined in the agreement.He further expressed the desire to advance the understanding being developed with Iraq on counterterrorism through concrete steps on the ground.Hussein, for his part, said that the MoU on security signed between Türkiye and Iraq is first of its kind in the history of the two countries.He further said that the PKK group is “now a banned organization” in Iraq, adding: “Terrorism also threatens Iraqi society.”Türkiye and Iraq will establish a joint security coordination center in Baghdad, and a joint training and cooperation center in Bashika to combat terrorism.All these centers will enable the two countries to collaborate in their fight against terrorism, particularly the PKK terrorist group, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.Fidan said that Baghdad and Ankara are in “full agreement” on the issue of Gaza."Today, we have decided to start implementing visa exemption for Iraqi citizens under 15 and over 50 years old, as agreed during President Erdogan's visit to Baghdad, beginning from Sep. 1,” he added.