Israeli Troops Launch Widespread Attacks in Gaza Strip

The crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip are still ongoing. As the "ceasefire talks in Gaza" are again taking place in Qatari capital of Doha, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) says "it is too late for peace in Gaza."In the wee hours of Friday, the Zionist regime’s troops bombarded different areas of Gaza Strip and killed Palestinian civilians.Accordingly, at least 2 civilians killed in the bombing of a house in the center of Gaza Strip. A large number of other people were also injured in the attack.Also, the Israeli bombing of an apartment in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed seven civilians, including children, and injured many more.The catastrophic human situation in Gaza Strip, after more than 10 months of savagery by the Zionist regime in this region, is ongoing although it is ignored by the western countries but the international organizations are warning about the consequences of this issue.The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) strongly lashed out at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, especially the catastrophic conditions in which Palestinian children are living.It is too late for peace in Gaza as, according to the local authorities, more than 40,000 civilians have lost their lives in this war, UNICEF added.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.