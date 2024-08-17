0
Saturday 17 August 2024

Algeria Begins Early Presidential Election Campaign

Algeria Begins Early Presidential Election Campaign
Incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is running as an independent candidate, while Yousef Aouchiche represents the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), and Cherif Boudflika stands for the Movement for Society and Peace (MSP). The campaign will focus on their respective platforms and visions for Algeria's future as they vie for the role of head of state.

The presidential candidates have kicked off their campaigns by detailing their programs designed to "drive development and ensure security and stability in the country," as per local media outlets.

Each candidate has unveiled their plans to guide Algeria over the next five years, setting the stage for a pivotal electoral battle, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Current President and candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pledged to continue his social support policies, improve the purchasing power of Algerians, and enhance economic development in various aspects. He has committed to reviewing local municipal and provincial laws, expanding the powers of elected officials in local elections to strengthen democracy, and revising administrative divisions.

Tebboune's electoral program reportedly aims to enhance citizens' purchasing power through various initiatives, including tax reductions, a planned 100% increase in wages by 2027, improved pension benefits, and continued measures to combat financial inflation.

The incumbent president entered the race with backing from multiple political parties, primarily those in the parliamentary majority, as well as support from various civic organizations and associations.
