0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 03:46
Iran Embassy in Lebanon Warns:

Missile Cities Located All Over Iran’s Geography

Story Code : 1154429
Missile Cities Located All Over Iran’s Geography
Concurrent with the release of footage of Hezbollah underground missile bases on Friday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon released a message on "X" account.

“We, in Persian, call missile facilities located underground and inside rocks and mountains as "missile cities".

These missile cities are located all over Iran's geography and make enemies of the country terrified, the message added.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement released a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Strongholds" features the "Imad 4" facility, which highlights Hezbollah's missile capabilities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
16 August 2024
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
16 August 2024
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
15 August 2024
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Over 70 Killed from US, British Strikes on Yemen
15 August 2024
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
Report; Mohammed Bin Salman Says Fears Assassination
15 August 2024
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
Yemen’s Al-Mashat: We’ll Stand by Lebanon in Face of ‘Israeli’ Threats
15 August 2024
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
Ayatollah Underlines Confronting Enemy’s Psychological Warfare
15 August 2024