Bagheri Briefs Measures Taken in Condemning Israeli Crimes

Speaking in an interview on his analysis of holding the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held recently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia following the Israeli assassination of ex-Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Iran's top diplomat said that one of the main duties of the apparatus of diplomacy is to use the various capacities of the country to materialize objectives in field of foreign policy. Naturally, when such an even happened in Tehran, various capacities of the country had to be used to protect the interests of the country.However, measures should have been taken to legitimize Iran's reaction on the event according to the international laws and regulations including the United Nations Charter which Iran has the right to reciprocate it, Bagheri Kani added.Also, Iranian ambassadors in other countries took the aforementioned objectives into serious consideration and followed up on both goals and had talks with the authorities of the host country.Iran’s acting foreign minister also pointed to the aspects of importance of holding the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and said, “This meeting was important in several aspects; First, Islamic Republic of Iran was the initiator of holding this meeting, which was welcomed by the Islamic countries. Accordingly, the views and approaches put forward by the Islamic Republic of Iran were unanimously agreed by Islamic countries.”Also, the Islamic countries considered the Zionist regime as the perpetrator of this heinous crime and condemned it strongly. The Islamic states emphasized Iran's right to take revenge on the Zionist regime and these cases were also included in the final statement, Bagheri Kani added.