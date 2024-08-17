’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison

Islam Times - An “Israeli” military doctor has provided a shocking account of the brutal and inhumane conditions faced by sick Palestinian prisoners at a detention center in the “Israeli” entity.

In a testimony published by the “Israeli” newspaper Haaretz, the unnamed doctor described discovering nearly 20 patients shackled to old steel beds and blindfolded at the notorious “Sde Teiman” Prison in the “Negev” [Al-Naqab] Desert during a visit last winter.Many of these detainees had recently undergone major surgeries or sustained gunshot wounds, some of which occurred just hours before their transfer to the facility, which the doctor likened to a stockade.The doctor highlighted the severe suffering of a wounded prisoner who had been moved to the prison shortly after a critical surgery, and another inmate who was battling sepsis without any follow-up care.He revealed that torture methods at “Sde Teiman” included detaining prisoners naked and blindfolded, restricting their movement for prolonged periods – sometimes up to a month.Previous reports have detailed various abuses at “Sde Teiman,” including killings, torture and physical assaults.The so-called “Israeli” Supreme Court is currently reviewing a petition from five “Israeli” organizations calling for the immediate closure of the prison.Earlier this month, the “Israeli” group “B’Tselem” reported that thousands of Palestinian prisoners are enduring systematic abuse and torture in “Israeli” jails and detention centers, particularly since the commencement of the brutal Gaza onslaught in early October last year.“B’Tselem’s” August 6 report revealed that testimonies from 55 former detainees documented “inhuman conditions,” with more than a dozen facilities effectively operating as “torture camps”.The report highlighted frequent acts of severe and arbitrary violence, physical assault, humiliation, degradation, deliberate starvation, forced unhygienic conditions and sleep deprivation.The “Israeli” military has detained thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, and medics, since launching its devastating ground and aerial offensives against Gaza. Released detainees have displayed clear signs of torture.