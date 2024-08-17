Gaza Detects First Polio Case in 25 Years Amid UN Truce Appeal

Islam Times - The Gaza Health Ministry announced the detection of the first polio case in the besieged strip in 25 years, just hours after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a truce to facilitate the vaccination of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children.

In a statement released on Friday, the Health Ministry described the health conditions in Gaza as "challenging," attributing the emergence of the virus to deteriorating sanitary conditions.Polio, a highly infectious virus spread primarily through sewage and contaminated water, can cause paralysis, deformities, and even death. The disease primarily affects children under the age of five.The Health Ministry highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, where the overflow of sewage into streets, among displaced persons' tents, and the scarcity of hygiene supplies and clean drinking water have exacerbated the spread of infectious diseases.The Ministry confirmed the laboratory identification of a polio case in a child showing symptoms consistent with the disease.In response, several specialized committees have been established to contain the outbreak. These efforts involve collaboration with the World Health Organization [WHO], UNICEF, UNRWA and various health experts.Tests conducted in Jordan confirmed the virus in a 10-month-old unvaccinated child from central Gaza. This case marks the first polio detection in Gaza in 25 years, according to the United Nations.The discovery of the case coincides with UN Secretary General Guterres' call for two seven-day humanitarian pauses in the ongoing Israeli war to allow for the vaccination of more than 640,000 children in Gaza.The UN's health and children's agencies have detailed plans to reach these children, aiming to launch the campaign this month, contingent on a temporary cessation of hostilities.Guterres emphasized the need for a massive, coordinated, and urgent effort to prevent and contain the spread of polio. He appealed to all parties involved in the conflict to provide immediate and concrete assurances for humanitarian pauses to enable the vaccination campaign.The WHO and UNICEF have announced plans for two seven-day vaccination drives across Gaza, targeting the type 2 poliovirus [cVDPV2], with the first phase scheduled for late August. This follows the detection of type 2 poliovirus in samples collected in Gaza on June 23.Meanwhile, despite ongoing ceasefire talks in Qatar, the “Israeli” entity continues its air and artillery assaults on Gaza as the war enters its eleventh month.“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to persist in the campaign until the "elimination" of Hamas, a goal deemed impossible by Hamas, some “Israeli” officials, and even Tel Aviv’s allies.The ongoing conflict has resulted in the martyrdom of over 40,000 Palestinians, with more than 92,400 others injured.