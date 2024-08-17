Lebanese Health Ministry: Nine Killed, Five Wounded in “Israeli” Airstrike in Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - At least nine people were killed, and five others were seriously wounded when “Israeli” military aircraft launched an airstrike on a residential building in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strike targeted a structure in the Wadi Al-Kafour region, northwest of the city of Nabatieh, early Saturday morning.Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television reported that the victims of the attack were Syrian nationals. In addition to this, “Israeli” forces also struck the villages of Maroun Al-Ras, Hanine, Aitaroun, Kfarkela, Aita Al-Shaab, and Khiam.These developments come just days after the ministry announced that the death toll from “Israeli” strikes on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, following the onset of a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, had reached nearly 550.In its latest update, published on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that at least 547 people, including 35 women and 20 children and teenagers, have been martyred since the apartheid “Israeli” entity began its attacks on Lebanon after the Gaza war erupted on October 7 of last year.Additionally, 1,765 people have been wounded, and over 100,000 have been internally displaced.A state of heightened anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in an “Israeli” airstrike on a building in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on July 30.In response, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has vowed retaliation for the act of terror.Hezbollah and the “Israeli” entity have been engaged in deadly exchanges since early October last year, shortly after the entity launched its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip in response to a surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.The Lebanese resistance movement has pledged to continue its retaliatory actions as long as the “Israeli” entity persists in its war on Gaza, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of more than 40,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, in the besieged territory.Hezbollah has consistently stated that it does not seek a war with the “Israeli” entity but has emphasized its preparedness should a conflict arise.The entity's two wars against Lebanon, in 2000 and 2006, were met with fierce resistance from Hezbollah, ultimately leading to the entity’s retreat in both conflicts.