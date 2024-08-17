IRGC Sets Up Field Hospital on Border with Iraq to Serve Arbaeen Pilgrims

Islam Times - As the Arbaeen season has gained momentum with huge crowds of Iranians traveling to Iraq, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force has built a large makeshift hospital at a western border crossing to provide medical services to the pilgrims.

The makeshift specialty hospital with 128 beds has been set up at the Khosravi border crossing in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah.The IRGC Ground Force’s deputy commander of combat medical unit, General Ahmad Akhavan, said the mobile medical facility is staffed by 80 physicians and medics.The facility provides specialized diagnostic and therapeutic services with eight ICU and four CCU beds, laboratory, operating rooms, pharmacy and dental care units, he added.All services at the IRGC’s field hospital are free of charge.The director of Iran’s central headquarters of Arbaeen has said that more than one and a half million Iranian and foreign pilgrims have left the country as of August 15 via six border crossings with Iraq during the Arbaeen season.The Iranian Army has also set up five field hospitals at the Shalamcheh, Chazzabeh, Mehran, Khosravi and Tamarchin border crossings along the common border with Iraq to offer medical services to the pilgrims.The Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of the third Shiite imam -Imam Hussein (AS)- is located, is swarming with millions of devoted Muslims marking Arbaeen, known as the largest religious gathering in the world.