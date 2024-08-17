0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 11:15

15 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Central Gaza

Story Code : 1154512
15 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Central Gaza
Israel has ordered mass evacuations in northern and southern Gaza, including areas in the south it previously designated as “safe zones”, while at least 15 people were reported killed in an overnight Israeli attack on displaced people in central Gaza’s az-Zawayda, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Footage posted by our Al Jazeera Arabic showed rescue crews recovering bodies as they search through the rubble of a now-destroyed warehouse, which was said to be housing displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli military has also bombed a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing at least one person and injuring more, the Wafa news agency reports.

Israeli forces have bombed another house near the European Hospital, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Several people have been injured, but no casualties have been reported so far, according to Wafa.

Israeli fighter jets have launched three raids around the southern entrance to az-Zawayda town in central Gaza, while residential buildings have been blown up in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, in the south of the enclave.

At least 40,005 people have been killed and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.
