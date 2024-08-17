Islam Times - A forest fire in Turkey's Izmir province has rapidly spread due to strong winds, leading to evacuations and an extensive firefighting response across several districts.

The forest fire that broke out Thursday evening in Turkey's western Izmir province has swiftly expanded, fueled by winds reaching approximately 80 kilometers per hour (49.9 miles per hour).The strong winds temporarily grounded aircraft, preventing them from intervening in the Yamanlar Karatepe area of the Karsiyaka district, Anadolu reported.Despite the deployment of five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water tenders, 10 water supply vehicles, four bulldozers, and multiple ground crews, the fire spread through an area largely covered by maquis shrubland.Evacuations were ordered in several neighborhoods, including an animal shelter.Authorities closed roads leading to the affected zones, with gendarmerie and police enforcing security measures.The fire reached the Ornekkoy Industrial Site, affecting numerous businesses such as a recycling factory, marble, cable, wood processing companies, and furniture workshops.As winds subsided in the afternoon, helicopters and planes resumed operations, dropping water intensively on the most affected areas.The fire continues to burn within the forested areas of Karsiyaka, Bayrakli, and Cigli districts, threatening both residential zones and industrial sites.Thick smoke is visible from various parts of the province, with some houses and vehicles near the forests sustaining damage.Local municipalities, police, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel are assisting forest teams in the firefighting efforts.Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli traveled from Ankara to oversee the firefighting operations in Izmir.