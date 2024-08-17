0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 11:19

Evacuations Ordered As Forest Fire Rages in Turkey's Izmir Province

Story Code : 1154515
Evacuations Ordered As Forest Fire Rages in Turkey
The forest fire that broke out Thursday evening in Turkey's western Izmir province has swiftly expanded, fueled by winds reaching approximately 80 kilometers per hour (49.9 miles per hour).

The strong winds temporarily grounded aircraft, preventing them from intervening in the Yamanlar Karatepe area of the Karsiyaka district, Anadolu reported.

Despite the deployment of five planes, 15 helicopters, 46 water tenders, 10 water supply vehicles, four bulldozers, and multiple ground crews, the fire spread through an area largely covered by maquis shrubland.

Evacuations were ordered in several neighborhoods, including an animal shelter.

Authorities closed roads leading to the affected zones, with gendarmerie and police enforcing security measures.

The fire reached the Ornekkoy Industrial Site, affecting numerous businesses such as a recycling factory, marble, cable, wood processing companies, and furniture workshops.

As winds subsided in the afternoon, helicopters and planes resumed operations, dropping water intensively on the most affected areas.

The fire continues to burn within the forested areas of Karsiyaka, Bayrakli, and Cigli districts, threatening both residential zones and industrial sites.

Thick smoke is visible from various parts of the province, with some houses and vehicles near the forests sustaining damage.

Local municipalities, police, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel are assisting forest teams in the firefighting efforts.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli traveled from Ankara to oversee the firefighting operations in Izmir.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
16 August 2024
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
16 August 2024
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
15 August 2024
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024