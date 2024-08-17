0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 11:20

Indian Doctors Begin 24-Hour Strike to Protest Brutal Rape of Medic

Story Code : 1154516
Indian Doctors Begin 24-Hour Strike to Protest Brutal Rape of Medic
The shutdown, which began at 6 a.m. (0030 GMT), will cut off access to elective medical procedures and out-patient consultations in the world’s most populous nation, according to a statement by the Indian Medical Association.

Casualty departments at hospitals, which deal with emergencies, will continue to be staffed.

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week inside a medical college in Kolkata where she worked, triggering nationwide protests among doctors and drawing parallels to the notorious gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi in 2012.

Anger at the failure of tough laws to deter a rising tide of violence against women has fueled protests by doctors and women’s groups.

“Women form the majority of our profession in this country. Time and again, we have asked for safety for them,” IMA President R. V. Asokan told Reuters on Friday.

More than a million medics were expected to join the strike.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
16 August 2024
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
16 August 2024
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
15 August 2024
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024