Saturday 17 August 2024 - 11:22

Growing Number of Foreign Pilgrims Heading for Iraq via Iran

Story Code : 1154518
According to official figures, the number of foreign pilgrims passing through the Bazargan border crossing in northwestern Iran to make a pilgrimage to Iraq during the Arbaeen season has increased on an unprecedented scale.

More than 6,000 pilgrims from Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia have entered Iran via Bazargan border crossing as of August 16 on their way to Iraq.

Iranian border officials said a total of 2,401 Azeri, Turkish and Georgian pilgrims arrived in Iran through Bazargan on Friday alone.

The Bazargan border crossing, known as Gurbulak on the Turkish side of the common border, lies on a major land route linking Iran to Europe.

The distance between Bazargan and Tamarchin border crossing –the northernmost border terminal between Iran and Iraq- is 450 kilometers.

The Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of the third Shiite imam -Imam Hussein (AS)- is located, is swarming with millions of devoted Muslims marking Arbaeen, known as the largest religious gathering in the world.
