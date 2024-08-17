0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 12:02

Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel

Story Code : 1154525
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Speaking at a weekly briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed concern about the evolving situation in the West Asia region, particularly Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip over the past 10 months and the regime’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas in Tehran late last in July.

“Iran has every right to defend itself,” she said, calling for accountability for Israel's actions.

The senior Pakistani diplomat reiterated Pakistan's support for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that Islamabad welcomes any steps towards the establishment of a ceasefire in the war-torn strip.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Retaliation Op Separate from Gaza Ceasefire
16 August 2024
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
Hamas: Ceasefire Must Involve Complete ‘Israeli’ Withdrawal from Gaza
16 August 2024
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
’Israeli’ Economy in Chaos in Anticipation of Iran and Hezbollah Responses
15 August 2024
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
2,100 Palestinian Infants Killed in Israeli War on Gaza: Report
15 August 2024