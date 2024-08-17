South Koreans Commemorate Liberation Day, Show Solidarity with Palestine

Islam Times - South Koreans have taken to the streets to protest “Israel's” ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the liberation of Palestinians from “Israeli” occupation.

Supporters of Palestinians from across South Korea rallied in the capital Seoul as the country marked its liberation from Japan after World War Two in 1945.Palestinian University Student Nareman condemned “Israel's” atrocities, particularly in the Gaza Strip, stating that “Israel” recently bombed another school and is now sending ground troops into Khan Younis.A wide spectrum of people joined the protest, with the US recently approving billions of dollars more military aid for “Israel,” many Americans now recognize their government's complicity.“The US's claim of pushing for a ceasefire while arming the aggressor is a contradiction, as it is not a mediator but a partner in genocide,” stated Stuart, an American teacher.South Korea's support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in its historical and contemporary experiences, including its colonization by Japan from 1910-1945 and the presence of US forces.Seo Seong-Won, an international development worker, highlighted that many respected individuals in South Korea have fought against Japan with arms, in parallel to the resistance fighters fighting in Gaza.Despite threats from “Israel” to further broaden the violence to other states, the participants voiced hope for a ceasefire, and ultimately liberation for Palestine.