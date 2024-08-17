0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 21:57

US Campus Shootings Rose Dramatically Last Academic Year

Story Code : 1154624
US Campus Shootings Rose Dramatically Last Academic Year
The study found that the 2023-24 year had the second-highest number of incidents since Everytown began tracking gun violence at schools more than a decade ago. The 2021-2022 school year, when kids first returned to campuses after pandemic-related closures, had the highest number of gun violence incidents on campuses, Xinhua reported.

Researchers reviewed media reports on US school shootings and found there had been at least 144 incidents of gun violence, which they defined as any time a gun was discharged on campus, last school year. The violence led to 36 people's deaths and 87 people injured. Forty-six children sustained gunshot wounds on campuses in the previous school year, the data showed.

David Riedman, a researcher on the project and the creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, attributed the rise to "easy access to firearms," while others blamed the problem on the lack of strong safety measures at schools and the mental health crisis among young people who ended up bringing guns to school.

"The data proposes we consider the bigger picture of schools plagued by the presence of guns and children being exposed to gunfire, not just the grimmest incidents that involve deaths and injuries," said USA Today in its Friday's report about the findings.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024