Egypt Stresses Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - Egypt stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and an end to the dail massacre in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in a joint press conference with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne in Cairo on Saturday, emphasized, “The opportunity is still available to put an end to the daily massacres taking place in the Gaza Strip if intentions are sincere and if there is political will among the parties.”Abdelatty added, “Egypt is making extraordinary efforts to contain the disastrous consequences of the protracted war in Gaza and is playing a responsible role to prevent things from getting out of hand,” Anadolu reported.The statement follows the announcement by the US, Egypt, and Qatar on Friday that they had proposed a "bridging proposal" to Israel and Hamas aimed at closing the remaining gaps to facilitate the swift implementation of the deal.According to a joint statement from the US, Egypt, and Qatar, the discussions held over two days in Doha were described as “serious and constructive” and conducted in a positive atmosphere.While the mediators did not disclose specifics of the new proposal, they noted that it aligns with the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and Security Council Resolution No. 2735.Hamas has declined to engage in the new discussions, insisting that Tel Aviv adhere to the agreements made in July, which were endorsed by Biden two months prior, as reported by the media.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7.The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,400, according to local health authorities.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.