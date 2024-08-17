Islam Times - Australian authorities have denied entry to the children of a Gaza war victim whose brother resides in Australia, according to a media report on Friday.

Zuhair El Henday, who has lived in New South Wales (NSW) for several years, expressed his frustration over his unsuccessful efforts to secure visas for his remaining family in Gaza."I have proven that I have been a true citizen and I contribute to this country, contribute to the community. So, why don't I have the right to get my family here to make them safe?" El Henday told SBS News.El Henday's sister, Lubna, her husband, two sons, and son-in-law were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Gaza City last November. Three of El Henday's nieces survived the attack.El Henday's revelation follows Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton’s recent call to ban Palestinians fleeing Gaza from entering Australia.Dutton's demand has faced criticism from both the government and civil society organizations.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticized Dutton, saying, "Peter Dutton is always looking to divide. We'll listen to the security agencies when it comes to national security.”Nasser Mashni, president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, condemned Dutton’s remarks, labeling them as "shameful."Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,400, according to local health authorities.More than 10 months into the Israeli genocidal war, large areas of Gaza remain devastated, with a severe blockade limiting access to food, clean water, and medicine.Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered an immediate halt to its military operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.