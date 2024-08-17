Ceasefire Talks Dictates of Americans: Hamas Official

Islam Times - The occupying regime of Israel continues to prevent all efforts to conclude any ceasefire agreement, Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior spokesman for the Palestinian organization Hamas.

The US fully supports the position of the occupying regime in the negotiations, and this regime has deviated from the previous provisions of the negotiations, Abu Zuhri said."We are not facing a real agreement or negotiation, but the imposition of American dictates," he added.The remarks come amid months of failed attempts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s military assault has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians and injured 91,722 others since early October.Washington as the main backer of the Israeli regime in the military campaign in Gaza has from time and again called for a ceasfire while it delivers lethal weapons to Tel Aviv to kill more and more Palestinians.