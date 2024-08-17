Embassy Rejects Claims by Daily Telegraph against Iran

Islam Times - The Iranian embassy in London has rejected a claim by Daily Telegraph that there is internal disagreements among senior Iranian officials regarding retaliation against the Zionist regime for Hamas chief assassination.

The embassy stated on Saturday that the British newspaper's claim was an attempt to wage a psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic of Iran.It emphasized that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas' political bureau in Tehran, violated international law and Iran reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and to take any measure in response to such an act under international law.The statement also mentioned that there is a unanimous agreement among Iran's high-ranking officials on the necessity of a decisive response to the Israeli terrorist act.The embassy reaffirmed that the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, who leads the Supreme National Security Council, has explicitly addressed Iran's definite response in discussions with European officials.Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, hours after attending Pezeshkian’s inaugural.