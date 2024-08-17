Thousands Protest against Netanyahu Gov. in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Thousands of residents of the occupied territories chanted slogans against the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Thousands of people once again held a massive demonstration on Saturday against the Prime Minister of the usurping Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu.This demonstration was held on the Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv and the protesters demanded to reach an agreement with Hamas for the release of the prisoners.The families of the Israeli captives, who are strongly protesting the policies and wasting of time by Netanyahu and his cabinet, stated the talks in Doha to reach a priosners release agreement is the last chance to return their children to them.The Israeli families stated that the majority of Israelis, security institutions and Americans agree with a prisoner swap agreement, while a hardliner minority prevents it.At the same time, Isaac Herzog, the head of the Zionist regime, addressed the demonstrators and said, "I have called for the removal of hard-liner right-wing ministers from the cabinet."