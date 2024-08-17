0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 22:15

Thousands Protest against Netanyahu Gov. in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1154634
Thousands Protest against Netanyahu Gov. in Tel Aviv
Thousands of people once again held a massive demonstration on Saturday against the Prime Minister of the usurping Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu.

This demonstration was held on the Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv and the protesters demanded to reach an agreement with Hamas for the release of the prisoners.

The families of the Israeli captives, who are strongly protesting the policies and wasting of time by Netanyahu and his cabinet, stated the talks in Doha to reach a priosners release agreement is the last chance to return their children to them.

The Israeli families stated that the majority of Israelis, security institutions and Americans agree with a prisoner swap agreement, while a hardliner minority prevents it.

At the same time, Isaac Herzog, the head of the Zionist regime, addressed the demonstrators and said, "I have called for the removal of hard-liner right-wing ministers from the cabinet."
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024