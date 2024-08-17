0
Saturday 17 August 2024 - 22:31

India’s Modi Pressures Netanyahu for Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Story Code : 1154637
India’s Modi Pressures Netanyahu for Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Modi urged deescalating the situation in the Middle East during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized the need to de-escalate. Reiterated our call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and continued humanitarian assistance,” said the Indian prime minister.

Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, the US and Egypt, are ongoing in the Qatari capital.

Officials will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week, hoping to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, according to a joint statement by Egypt, Qatar and the US on Friday, Anadolu news agency. 

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Since then, an Israeli regime offensive against the enclave has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks
17 August 2024
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
The Imad-4 Facility: A Growing Rocketry Might & High Security Fortification
17 August 2024
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
Hezbollah’s “Imad 4” Facility: Our Mountains are Our Vaults
16 August 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance Front’s Response to ‘Israeli’ Assassinations Definite
16 August 2024