India’s Modi Pressures Netanyahu for Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Islam Times - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Modi urged deescalating the situation in the Middle East during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reported.“We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized the need to de-escalate. Reiterated our call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and continued humanitarian assistance,” said the Indian prime minister.Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, the US and Egypt, are ongoing in the Qatari capital.Officials will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week, hoping to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, according to a joint statement by Egypt, Qatar and the US on Friday, Anadolu news agency.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.Since then, an Israeli regime offensive against the enclave has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians.