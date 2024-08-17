Hezbollah Launches Rocket, Drone Attacks on Israeli Positions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement targeted the positions of the Zionist regime in north of the occupied territories with successive missile, drone and artillery attacks.

Incoming rocket sirens were sounding in the Western Galilee border communities of Shtula and Netu’a, Times of Israel reported on Saturday afternoon.Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement on Saturday afternoon that its forces conducted new operations against the positions of the Zionist regime’s army in the north of the occupied territories.In support of the stable and resistant Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and valiant resistance, the combatants of Hezbollah Resistance Movement targeted the spy equipment of the Zionist regime located in Jal al-Alam on Saturday August 17, 2024.The spy equipment located in Jal al-Alam position was completely destroyed.Media also reported on Saturday afternoon that sound of explosion heard in Haifa, surrounding areas while the cause was still unknown.