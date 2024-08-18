Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks

Islam Times - The caretaker foreign minister of Iran lashed out at the Zionist regime for committing heinous crimes against Gaza and resorting to deception and tricks in the negotiations on a possible ceasefire.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Ali Baqeri and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty talked about the latest developments in the efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.The Iranian caretaker minister said the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv resorts to crimes on the battlefield and to deception in negotiations.By publicly supporting the crimes of the Zionists, the US has proven that it is an accomplice in the Zionist regime’s atrocities, he added.Baqeri noted that the US cannot be an impartial mediator as it is continuously trying to obstruct efforts to stop the Israeli regime's crimes and encourage it to continue genocide in Gaza.On the Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Baqeri said Iran reserves its inherent and legitimate right to legitimately respond to the Zionist regime's crime, stressing that the Palestinian people will not surrender to Israel thanks to their exemplary courage.For his part, the foreign minister of Egypt pointed to the multilateral meetings to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, saying Cairo's efforts are aimed at helping the Palestinian people and immediately stopping the Zionists' crimes in Gaza.Abdelatty also voiced concern about the dire food and medication shortage in Gaza as well as the outbreak of diseases in the enclave.“Today, we need consensus in the international community to establish a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible,” he stated.At least 40,074 people have been killed and 92,537 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.