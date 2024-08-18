Iran Identifies Mossad Spies Abroad: Intelligence Minister

Islam Times - Iran has adopted a professional approach to counter-espionage, identifying the Israeli regime’s spies in dozens of foreign countries, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said.

Khatib, who will keep his post as the intelligence minister after a vote of confidence from the lawmakers, gave an address to an open session of the Parliament on Sunday.Outlining his plans and defending the record of his ministry, Khatib said the Intelligence Ministry has effectively countered the Zionist regime, as it has identified Mossad spies in 28 countries.He also highlighted the Intelligence Ministry’s success in adopting an “offensive approach” against the hubs of espionage plots against Iran and at the same time taking political, legal and security actions against a series of targets.Iran’s actions against the enemy’s spies at the highest level reveal the Intelligence Ministry’s professional and committed attitude without compromising its principles, the minister stated.The Intelligence Ministry has managed to defeat nearly all hostile plots with a series of counterterrorism and counter-espionage operations during the most recent term, he stated.The Iranian Parliament has started debates on the credentials and backgrounds of 19 individuals on the shortlist for the cabinet of President Masoud Pezeshkian, with the formal sessions on votes of confidence slated for Wednesday, August 21.