Israel Launches Fresh Round of Attack on Lebanon

Islam Times - In a fresh act of aggression against Lebanon, the Israeli regime targeted areas in southern Arab county early on Sunday.

The Zionist regime conducted an artillery attack against the outskirts of Lebanon's Ayta ash Shab region, according to the reports.There were no immediate reports regarding the possible casualties.On Saturday, several people were killed and injured following an attack carried out by Israeli fighter jets against the Lebanese southern village of Nabatieh.The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.