Sunday 18 August 2024 - 10:37

Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula

Story Code : 1154672
Issuing a statement, Hezbollah said that its missiles directly hit the gathering of the Israeli regime's troops.

Meanwhile, Arab sources reported that Hezbollah has attacked the Israeli military forces with artillery.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
