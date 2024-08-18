0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 10:38

Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria

Story Code : 1154673
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
"Over the past two days, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four bases of militants, who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-reach areas of the El-Bishri ridge," TASS quoted him as saying.

The Russian military official added that the Syrian armed forces continue their reconnaissance missions in the desert mountains of the Deir ez-Zor province.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
18 August 2024
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
18 August 2024
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
18 August 2024
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
17 August 2024
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
Hundreds of Thousands in Yemen Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid “Israeli” Aggression
17 August 2024
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
’Israeli’ Doctor Reveals Harrowing Conditions at ’Sde Teiman’ Prison
17 August 2024
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
Hezbollah Likely to Hit ‘High-Value’ Israeli Target: Report
17 August 2024