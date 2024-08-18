Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria

Islam Times - Russian warplanes struck four militant bases in Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg said.

"Over the past two days, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four bases of militants, who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-reach areas of the El-Bishri ridge," TASS quoted him as saying.The Russian military official added that the Syrian armed forces continue their reconnaissance missions in the desert mountains of the Deir ez-Zor province.According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.