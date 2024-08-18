Turkey Counts on Iran to Mend Syria Ties: Envoy

Islam Times - The ambassador of Turkey to Iran said his country banks on the Islamic Republic playing a constructive role in a rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus.

In an exclusive interview with Iraninan News Agency in Tehran, Hicabi Kirlangic expounded on the process of restoration of relations between Turkey and Syria.Pointing to Turkey’s concerns and the necessities of normalization of ties with Syria, the ambassador urged that no threat of terror whatsoever should be posed from inside Syria.He said that an insistence on the withdrawal of foreign forces, including the Turkish army forces, from Syria would pave the way for chaos caused by the US in the Arab country.Turkey is well aware that a series of terrorist groups in Syria are turning into organizations with the overt help of the US, Kirlangic stated, adding that Ankara has a clear stance in this regard.“We are looking for the establishment of relations with Syria. We deem Iran’s role significant for the continuation of meetings with Syria(n officials),” the ambassador underlined.Kirlangic stated that Turkey needs “Iran’s constructive behavior” in the case of Syria, saying his country is in contact and has made joint efforts with Iran in this regard.Turkey hopes to take steps forward with Iran because the region can ill afford these problems in such conditions, he added.“We really need to make decisions by ourselves and create and stabilize peace in the region. Iran and Turkey play a big role in this regard. Specifically, Iran’s relations with Syria could encourage Syria to move towards peace with Turkey,” Kirlangic stated.The ambassador reaffirmed that Turkey does not have its eye on the soil of other countries and seeks only to ensure its security by adopting appropriate approaches.Turkey is a country that pays a great deal of attention to Syria’s territorial integrity, he added, warning that the disintegration of Syria will translate into the escalation of crisis in the region.Turkey always gives priority to the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity, the ambassador said.