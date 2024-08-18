0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 21:39

Fresh Wildfire Erupts in Western Turkey, Forcing Evacuations

Story Code : 1154736
The blaze began in the maquis shrubland near the Balikliova neighborhood. Driven by strong winds, it rapidly spread to a summer housing estate with 440 homes, the Hurriyet Daily said, Xinhua reported.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban told reporters that most citizens were successfully evacuated at first. However, 34 individuals who resisted evacuation until the last moment were eventually rescued by a Coast Guard boat from the sea since land evacuation was risky.

The fire, which is still developing, was caused by sparks from a damaged power line, Elban said, adding that efforts to control the flames are ongoing.

Izmir has been facing several wildfires affecting residential areas over the past four days, with the most severe blaze occurring in the Karsiyaka district, forcing around 1,000 people to evacuate.
