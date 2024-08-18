Huge Surge in Israeli Strikes Leaves Dozens Dead in Gaza

Islam Times - Dozens of Palestinians, including children, have been killed in a surge of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, with attacks targeting refugee camps and residential neighborhoods, according to reports from Al Jazeera and other sources.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have escalated dramatically, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, including among children, as residential areas and refugee camps come under heavy bombardment.Videos posted on social media and verified by Al Jazeera show several injured children being brought to a medical facility in northern Gaza after an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp.In one video, a young boy, appearing to have suffered head trauma and marked by shrapnel, is seen screaming in pain as he is carried onto a hospital bed.The Jabalia refugee camp, established by the United Nations in 1948 to house Palestinians displaced during the Nakba, is located in northern Gaza near a village of the same name.It is the most populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, housing 26 UNRWA-run schools.Al Jazeera Arabic reported that seven Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.The network also noted ongoing Israeli shelling and artillery fire in the Sabra and Zeitoun neighborhoods southeast of Gaza City.Overnight and into the early hours of the morning, further deadly airstrikes targeted residential houses without warning, killing a Palestinian mother and her six children.Four of the children were twins, and they have been lined up together for burial.Heartbreaking scenes have been reported at al-Aqsa Hospital, where dozens of bodies are lined up in the morgue.There has been a significant increase in Israeli strikes in Deir al-Balah, where Palestinians had been advised to seek refuge.Residents reported waking to the sound of Israeli fighter jets breaking the sound barrier, followed by more strikes on the eastern side of the city.Explosions have continued throughout the morning.In addition to Deir al-Balah, four people were killed in Khan Younis as Israeli forces continued to destroy residential buildings.In Jabalia refugee camp, four Palestinians were killed when a residential house was leveled.Over the past 48 hours, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as Israeli forces have issued new evacuation orders for al-Maghazi.The ongoing Israeli genocidal war has resulted in at least 40,074 deaths and 92,537 injuries since the start of Israel's war on Gaza.