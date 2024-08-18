0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 21:46

'Israel' Wiped Palestinian Districts in Rafah Off the Map

Story Code : 1154740
The Zionist regime forces destroyed the residential neighborhoods in Rafah in the past few hours, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Palestinian Resistance forces are fighting the Zionist forces in different axes in the city of Rafah, and it seems that the occupiers have resorted to brutal bombardment of this area after being defeated on the ground battlefield.

Al Mayadeen also reported that the Zionists have used bunker busters to bombard the city of Hamad located in Khan Yunis during the past hours; Bunker busters are not used to target residential houses but to destroy military fortifications.

A bunker buster is a type of munition that is designed to penetrate hardened targets or targets buried deep underground, such as military bunkers.
