3 UNIFIL Peacekeepers Injured in Explosion in S. Lebanon
The peacekeepers safely returned to their base, and an investigation has been launched into the incident, the spokesperson says.
Meanwhile, "elnashra" news website reported on Sunday that a number of United Nations peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) were martyred in the Zionist regime's air strike between Al-Dahira and Tayirharfa districts in southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL has confirmed on its account the injury of three of its forces.