0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 21:50

3 UNIFIL Peacekeepers Injured in Explosion in S. Lebanon

Story Code : 1154741
3 UNIFIL Peacekeepers Injured in Explosion in S. Lebanon
The peacekeepers safely returned to their base, and an investigation has been launched into the incident, the spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, "elnashra" news website reported on Sunday that a number of United Nations peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) were martyred in the Zionist regime's air strike between Al-Dahira and Tayirharfa districts in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL has confirmed on its account the injury of three of its forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
18 August 2024
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
18 August 2024
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
18 August 2024
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
17 August 2024
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
US ‘Biggest Nuclear Threat’: China
17 August 2024