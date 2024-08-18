Islam Times - At least eight people have been killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said.

Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, said that the attack on Saturday targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district."The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.At least 12 people were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers hit a landmine in South West state on Friday.On August 3, at least 37 were killed after a gun attack on a popular beach in the Somali capital.Since 2007, the Al Shabab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.Al Shabab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the terrorist group.