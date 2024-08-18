0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:01

Twin Explosions in Somalia's Capital Leave Multiple Killed

Story Code : 1154743
Twin Explosions in Somalia
Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, said that the attack on Saturday targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district.

"The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.

Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

At least 12 people were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers hit a landmine in South West state on Friday.

On August 3, at least 37 were killed after a gun attack on a popular beach in the Somali capital.

Since 2007, the Al Shabab terror group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) — a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

Al Shabab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the terrorist group.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
18 August 2024
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
18 August 2024
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
18 August 2024
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
17 August 2024
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024