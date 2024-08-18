0
Sunday 18 August 2024

US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas

US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
According to a Sunday report of the Palestinian Shehab News Agency, Osama Hamdan said that the United States’ proposal does not include any ceasefire or troops’ withdrawal from Gaza.

As to the fact that the ongoing negotiations have not yet mentioned the names of the Palestinian prisoners, Hamdan noted that the potential ceasefire must guarantee clear criteria, including Palestinian prisoners’ release.

The senior member of Hamas also said that the US is trying to give the occupying regime enough time to carry out more massacres.

As mediators of the ceasefire talks, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States declared the end of the negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha in a joint statement on Friday.

Over 10 months after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the capture of many Zionist settlers by the Palestinian Resistance, the Israeli regime has not only failed to lay the ground for releasing the captives despite its extensive aggression against the besieged area but a large number of the Zionists have been killed in its own air and artillery attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday that the Israeli military has martyred an additional 69 Palestinians in recent assaults, raising the total number of fatalities to 40,074 since October 7, 2023, and some 92,537 others have been injured as well.
