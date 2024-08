Russia Ready to Continue Mediating between Baku, Yerevan

Islam Times - Russia is ready to continue facilitating normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the presidential palace of Russia said Sunday before President Vladimir Putin was embarking on a trip to Baku.

Russia is ready to continue facilitating normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to files from the Russian president’s visit, TASS reported."The Russian side is ready to continue providing comprehensive support of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," according to the document."The signing of the peace treaty, promotion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, unblocking of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region on the basis of known trilateral agreements at the top level dated 2020-2022 remain the key tasks," according to files.