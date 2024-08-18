10 US Service Members Injured in Training Incident in Nevada

Islam Times - Ten US service members from the Naval Air Station Fallon were flown into Reno, Nevada after injuries sustained from a training incident Thursday night, according to local reports.

Two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 were involved in an incident at the Fallon air station on Thursday, Commander Beth Teach with the Naval Air Forces told USA TODAY.The 10 sailors suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Teach said.They were in two helicopters that landed at Pickett Park in Reno at approximately 9:15 p.m., KRNV reported. Fallon is located in the Nevada desert about 62 miles east of Reno, which is near the California border.Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno told KTVN that the 10 service members were being treated there, but did not confirm their conditions.